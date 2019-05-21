Celine Dion's 'Carpool Karaoke' Has A 'Titanic' Ending

Celine Dion’s “Carpool Karaoke” ended on a “Titanic” moment. But the comedy bit, which aired on Monday’s broadcast of “The Late Late Show,” also included an amusing Rihanna impression and a dramatic interpretation of the children’s song “Baby Shark.”

In between belting out her biggest hits with host James Corden, Dion also begrudgingly handed out shoes to passersby and talked about the pitfalls of fame.

Check out the clip here:

And the bonus bit here: