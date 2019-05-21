ENTERTAINMENT

Celine Dion's 'Carpool Karaoke' Has A 'Titanic' Ending

And the pop icon's dramatic rendition of "Baby Shark" on "The Late Late Show" with James Corden is something else.

Celine Dion’sCarpool Karaoke” ended on a “Titanic” moment. But the comedy bit, which aired on Monday’s broadcast of “The Late Late Show,” also included an amusing Rihanna impression and a dramatic interpretation of the children’s song “Baby Shark.”

In between belting out her biggest hits with host James Corden, Dion also begrudgingly handed out shoes to passersby and talked about the pitfalls of fame.

Check out the clip here:

And the bonus bit here:

