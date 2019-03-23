Ariana Grande famously nailed her impression of Celine Dion on James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke.”

Now, it looks as if the time has finally arrived for Dion herself to ride shotgun with the host of “The Late Late Show.”

Corden on Friday shared a teaser picture of himself and Dion inside a car to Instagram and Twitter. “Oh hey @celinedion,” he captioned the snap.

Dion responded:

It’s anyone’s guess as to which of Dion’s hits the pair will belt out during the comedy bit ― perhaps “Power of Love,” “I Drove All Night” or “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.”

Corden may even want to duet “My Heart Will Go On,” given his past performance of the “Titanic” movie track with the aforementioned Grande, while Dion could show off some of her hilarious musical impressions as she did on “The Tonight Show” in 2016: