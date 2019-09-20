Celine Dion Begs Drake Not To Tattoo Her Face On His Body

Celine Dion has a serious message for fellow Canadian Drake: Don’t tattoo her face on his body.

Drake is known for getting tribute tattoos of his musical and creative inspirations. The “Hotline Bling” rapper has tats of Denzel Washington, Sade, the Beatles and, Rolling Stone notes, Rihanna eating ice cream.

A couple of years ago, Drake reportedly told the “My Heart Goes On” singer that she might join the permanent collection.

Earlier this week, Dion staged an intervention of sorts while being interviewed on I Heart Radio Canada.

“Please, Drake, I love you very much,” she said, easing into her message.

But she continued: “Can I tell you something? Don’t do that. You can write me love letters. You can send me autographs for my kids. You can come and visit. I can have you home for lunch or dinner. We can go for a drink. We can sing together. Whatever you want to do. I can talk to your mother. Whatever you want, but please.”

Dion then threw in some logic to strengthen her case.

“[My face] is not the moneymaker over here, first of all,” she said, adding, “I’ve always been very thin. As time goes, as you go older ― you too when time comes ― my face will go longer and it will go not prettier. So please don’t tattoo. If you do it, just do a fake one.”

You can see her tongue-in-cheek plea in the video below: