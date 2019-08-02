A new day has come ― for Celine Dion’s hair.

The fashion and musical icon very fittingly appears in Harper’s Bazaar 2019 Icons issue, wearing the high fashion we’ve grown accustomed to seeing her in and a dark brunette pageboy hairstyle we have not.

The 51-year-old gives off major Twiggy vibes in her cropped ’do and heavy eyeliner. The shoot, directed by Carine Roitfeld and photographed by Mario Sorrenti, features three larger than life looks, our personal favorite being the massive green coat and cuffed denim.

Reactions to the new look were mixed from fans in her comments section. Some wrote she looked “unrecognizable.” Designer Marc Jacobs, who Dion wears in one of the images, simply wrote “GORGEOUS” alongside three heart emoji.

Dion is just one of the magazine’s annual Icons. She is featured alongside the likes of Christy Turlington, Devon Aoki, Alicia Keys and more. They’re all worthy of the high honor, but none put on quite as big a showing as Dion’s hair, which deserves an iconic title of its own.