Celine Dion Surprises Couple Getting Married, Becomes Their Wedding Singer

Jimmy Kimmel gatecrashed a couple’s wedding in Las Vegas — and brought singer Celine Dion and actor David Spade along for the ride.

Kimmel on Friday concluded his week of broadcasts from the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood by interrupting the nuptials of Kate and Jason which were taking place in a nearby chapel.

Spade brought pre-wedding toast shots before Kimmel presided, via TV link, over the ceremony. The biggest surprise for the newlyweds came, however, when Dion walked in as their wedding singer and performed her 1996 hit “Because You Loved Me.”