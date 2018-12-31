Celine Dion Reaches The Edge Of Glory At Lady Gaga's Las Vegas Show

Celine Dion and Lada Gaga pose together backstage at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

In the unmitigated dumpster fire that was 2018, Celine Dion has been one of the few consistently good things (launching a gender-neutral children’s clothing line, becoming a later-in-life fashion icon, teaming up with Deadpool, etc.) so it’s not exactly a twist ending that she’d wrap up the year on a high note.

The Grammy winner showed Lady Gaga the power of love and then some when she came out to support the “A Star Is Born” actress for the second performance of “Enigma,” her first-ever Las Vegas residency at the Park Theatre in the Park MGM Resort.

Dion, who’s set to end her current residency after eight years in June 2019, was spotted in the audience living her best life, while dancing and singing along with previously unexplored levels of enthusiasm.

Celine Dion getting her life at Lady Gaga's show pic.twitter.com/Gj7oV28kf3 — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) December 31, 2018

Fans filmed the Canadian diva feeling her pop star fantasy as Gaga belted out songs like “Edge of Glory” and “Bad Romance” to the sold-out crowd.

Celine Dion is attending Lady Gaga's #Enigma show tonight! pic.twitter.com/OAxYt26m5k — Lady Gaga Media ⭐️ (@GagaMediaDotNet) December 31, 2018

Dion, in fact, joined Gaga and her crew backstage for a pre-performance prayer, which was captured on the official Instagram account for the “Engima,” showing the “Joanne” singer and her backup dancers chanting her name.

“That is how amazing she is. When she was asked if she had any advice for me in Las Vegas, she said I didn’t need it because I was strong and I knew what I was doing,” Gaga shared. “And, oh my God, I swear to you, the number of women that I can count on one hand that are supportive in this industry, it’s like I would lose fingers, OK? You are amazing.”

Later in the show, Gaga apparently gave Dion a major shoutout by dedicating the ballad “You & I” to the “My Heart Will Go On” singer, heaping praises upon her from the stage.

“You’re legendary, you’re supportive, you’re kind,” Gaga said. “This time I’m not leaving without you, c’mon, Celine!”

And the Golden Globe nominee kept the love flowing after the show by posting the footage of Dion dancing to her Instagram story, followed by the message: “I love you Celine!”

“Enigma,” which has already earned rave reviews, attracted a slew of famous types to the strip over the weekend, including Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Jeremy Renner, Dave Grohl, Adam Lambert, Marisa Tomei and Regina King, who all took in the show.

But let it be known that only Dion came with her own choreography.