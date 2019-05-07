Celine Dion Admitted She Didn't Understand Met Gala Theme But Nailed It Anyway

Celine Dion told reporters on Monday that she didn’t fully understand the theme of the 2019 Met Gala, but that didn’t stop her from arriving in unforgettable fashion.

This year’s theme for the Costume Institute’s annual fashion exhibition and gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art was “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” inspired by a 1964 Susan Sontag essay. Sontag argued that “camp” is the “love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration ... style at the expense of content ... the triumph of the epicene style.”

Dion, whether she fully understood the theme or not, nailed it. The icon appeared on the red carpet wearing a magnificent fringed ensemble by Oscar de la Renta with a matching sparkly crown. According to People, the outfit was inspired by the Ziegfeld Follies and took 3,000 hours for 52 master embroiderers to create. Oh, and it weighed over 22 pounds, which means Dion is basically weightlifting while partying tonight.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images This outfit reportedly weighs 22 pounds.

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images The glitzy ensemble was inspired by the Ziegfeld Follies.

“I don’t want to take it off,” Dion told reporters, according to The New York Times. “I want to sleep in it!”

While speaking to E! News on the red carpet, Dion said she was at first confused by the theme, thinking it was about going camping.

“I thought it meant ‘camping,’” she said. “We’re going to be at the Met and everyone is going to stay and sleep all night together. But no.”

Maybe next year?

Check out more looks from the red carpet below.