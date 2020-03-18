Spanish Musicians Perform 'My Heart Will Go On' On Balconies Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Thanks to a pair of Spanish musicians, Céline Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” took on a timely new meaning this week.

Pianist Alberto Gestoso hasn’t allowed the coronavirus pandemic to prevent him from sharing his musical talent with fellow Barcelona residents and the world at large. Like many other artists, he’s been using his balcony as a performance space as Spain is under a government-imposed lockdown in hopes of curtailing the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

On Sunday, Gestoso’s partner Ramon Santana posted a video of the pianist performing a haunting version of “My Heart Will Go On,” the Oscar-winning theme song to 1997′s “Titanic,” to Instagram. One of Barcelona’s most beloved landmarks, the Basílica de la Sagrada Família, can be viewed in the distance.

Before long, saxophonist Alexander Lebron Torrent ﻿began accompanying Gestoso from the balcony of a neighboring building. He also shared an Instagram video of the performance shot from his perspective.

Santana’s video had been viewed more than 1.8 million times as of Wednesday. Its popularity has endured throughout the week after being featured by other accounts and in a number of media outlets, including The Advocate and ET Canada.

Residents in Spain are prohibited from leaving their homes other than for extenuating circumstances, such as buying food or medicine. The coronavirus has reportedly infected more than 13,700 people and killed nearly 600 across the country.

Keep up with the latest updates on the coronavirus at our live blog.