Celine Dion Reveals What She Misses Most About Late Husband In Heartbreaking Interview

Celine Dion opened up to Gayle King on “CBS This Morning” about the heartbreak she’s endured after her husband and manager René Angélil died in 2016.

“Losing my husband, my manager, the father of my kids, my friend. I feel his vibration and his support ... forever,” explained Dion in the interview that aired on Thursday.

King asked the 51-year-old singer what she misses most about Angélil, who died after a battle with throat cancer at 73.

“His smell. His touch. His way of making me laugh,” Dion said. “It’s, like, when I’m not onstage and my fans are home and I go in a hotel, for example, I don’t have any pillow talk.”

Ethan Miller via Getty Images René Angélil and Celine Dion at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards, Feb. 27, 2011.

Asked if she was still in pain after her husband’s passing, Dion said: “René will always be with me, but I’m not in pain. Let go of the pain. Say yes. Say yes for dance. Say yes for friendship. Say yes for love maybe one day. I don’t know.”

The “Courage” singer also revealed that she’d be “open” to finding love again, but that she’s not quite ready yet.

“Yes. I’m an open book ... I’m open. Am I ready? No. Will it happen? I don’t know. But ... I’m not stressed at all. I’m enjoying my life so much more now than ever before,” she said.

Dion went on to share that she feels like she can do anything she wants right now.

“I’ve always been all right and I will always be all right,” she said.