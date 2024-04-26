Céline Dion Reveals 'Huge' Wedding Injury That Required Medical Attention

Céline Dion still remembers her wedding tiara — and the bulging, bleeding cut it caused.
The “My Heart Will Go On” singer sat down with Vogue this week to reflect on some of her most memorable fashion moments. While recalling her 1994 nuptials to the late René Angélil, she revealed that her tiara decorated with 2,000 Swarovski crystals really left a mark.
“This big piece is not glued to my head, obviously, it has been sewn,” she said in the video.
“So, no problem, I can manage the weight,” Dion continued. “And when you’re so happy, there’s no weight, there’s no problem, there’s no pain. We rehearsed one time with the dress and the big veil and all that ... in a big ballroom … made of beautiful wooden floors.”
Dion said her practice run was “smooth,” but that when she arrived at the cathedral for her actual wedding, the floor was carpeted — which she hadn’t practiced on. Dion recalled pulling an “immediate facelift” of shock at the time, but then walked the aisle without issue.
The tiara reportedly weighed seven pounds and left more than an impression.
“When we removed the tiara, I had a cut because the pressure was too much,” said Dion. “The next day, I wake up, I look at myself in the mirror, I have a [bump] the size of an egg in the middle of my forehead. I look at my husband and said, “It’s too late now, we’re married.’”
While she certainly had a sense of humor about it, Dion said the injury was “so huge” she went cross-eyed. The newlywed ultimately decided to seek medical attention and forgo the traditional post-wedding leisure, and said she “had to be on antibiotics for about three weeks.”
Dion and Angélil, who discovered the singer after listening to her demo tape and became her trusty manager, shared 22 years of marriage together and had three children. The Canadian producer died in 2016 at 73 years old after multiple cancer diagnoses.
Dion, who is now navigating health issues of her own, wouldn’t change a thing.
“This is a moment that will be with me for the rest of my life,” she told Vogue. “The dress couldn’t have been big enough. I could’ve had three times the [injury] size on my head. I could’ve had six different dresses that night because he was, and still is, such a wonderful human being.”
“He brought [out] the best in me,” Dion continued. “He really did.”