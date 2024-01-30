Celine Dion will grant fans an up-close look at her life and her struggles with a rare neurological condition by way of a new documentary, the singer announced Tuesday.
Directed by Irene Taylor, “I Am: Celine Dion” is billed in press notes as “a snapshot of a pivotal time” for the five-time Grammy winner, as she “navigates her journey toward living an open and authentic life amidst illness.” Music will be an integral component of the film, as will Dion’s well-established love of fashion and footwear.
The French-Canadian chanteuse first revealed she’d been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome in December 2022, noting that the condition had impacted both her livelihood and ability to perform live.
“This last couple of years [have] been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me,” Dion wrote on Instagram Tuesday. “As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans.”
She added, “During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis.”
“I Am: Celine Dion” will be distributed by Amazon MGM Studios. A release date for the film has not yet been announced.
Still person syndrome is defined by the National Institutes of Health as “a rare, progressive neurological disorder” that can cause muscle spasms. The condition can be so debilitating that some patients develop a hunched posture, eventually preventing them from walking or moving independently at all. Though symptoms can be kept under control with treatment, there is no cure.
Since announcing her diagnosis, Dion has maintained a low public profile and has been largely absent from social media. In November, however, she appeared to be in good spirits when she attended an NHL hockey game at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, alongside sons René-Charles, 22, and Nelson and Eddy, both 13. After the game, the family met some of the Montreal Canadiens players and posed for photos.
“My boys and I had such a fun time visiting with the Montreal Canadiens after their hockey game with Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas Monday night,” she wrote on Instagram shortly after the outing. “They played so well, what a game!! Thank you for meeting us after the game, guys! That was memorable for all of us. Have a great season!”