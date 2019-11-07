Something Is Making Mysterious Text Messages Appear On Phones Nationwide

“Can you open door?” read a text message received by HuffPost Senior Culture Writer Zeba Blay on Thursday morning. It was from her mother, who was nowhere nearby.
Senior Food and Style Editor Kristen Aiken’s received a text from her grandmother on Thursday that read “Nice looking boy!” Her grandmother rarely texts and they hadn’t been talking about a boy.
Numerous people woke up to odd text messages like these ― sent from friends and family members, exes even! They seemed to make little sense. The messages appeared disjointed, not relevant to any current or ongoing conversation. To add further mystery to the ordeal, people weren’t just receiving these messages. Others were accused of sending them ― despite not having any evidence of sending them in their text message logs.
Naturally, Reddit and Twitter exploded with people wondering where these messages came from.
So, what is the origin of these texts?
Blay, whose mother has a Samsung phone with T-Mobile, says she has an iPhone 8 with Verizon. HuffPost contacted both providers, as well as Apple and Samsung. Aiken has a Verizon iPhone and knew her grandmother also uses Verizon, but was unsure of the brand of her phone.
HuffPost also reached out to AT&T, Sprint, and U.S. Cellular in an effort to find out what caused this chaos.
Many people have indicated on social media that the rogue texts appear to be old texts from February, some specifically from Valentine’s Day, that are now being re-sent.
Maine DJ Cooper Fox posted on his show’s site on Thursday morning that he heard from U.S. Cellular that it was a “glitch in last night’s (November 6th or early November 7th) update to the cross carrier messaging system” that “caused some people to receive random, early morning, text messages.”
This is a developing story and will be updated. If you have any information you’d like to share about these odd text messages, please contact jenna.amatulli@huffpost.com.