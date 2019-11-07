Something Is Making Mysterious Text Messages Appear On Phones Nationwide

“Can you open door?” read a text message received by HuffPost Senior Culture Writer Zeba Blay on Thursday morning. It was from her mother, who was nowhere nearby.

Senior Food and Style Editor Kristen Aiken’s received a text from her grandmother on Thursday that read “Nice looking boy!” Her grandmother rarely texts and they hadn’t been talking about a boy.

Numerous people woke up to odd text messages like these ― sent from friends and family members, exes even! They seemed to make little sense. The messages appeared disjointed, not relevant to any current or ongoing conversation. To add further mystery to the ordeal, people weren’t just receiving these messages. Others were accused of sending them ― despite not having any evidence of sending them in their text message logs.

Naturally, Reddit and Twitter exploded with people wondering where these messages came from.

Why did my phone send out a text in the middle of the night that I didn’t send? Apparently other ppl had this happen too? — ᚄᚐᚔᚃᚇᚔᚉᚆ 🧚🏻‍♀️ (@kdoogs915) November 7, 2019

Woke up today thinking mom was crazy talking to herself and this is the text she got from me apparently .. except I didn’t send it. Someone plz explain how the fuck this happened I’m creeped out pic.twitter.com/DVirO0jMCe — †ⓐⓨⓛ⊙ⓡ (@tayveres) November 7, 2019

so, my best friend's husband got a text message from her at 4:45 AM that said “am I gonna get sued for sexual harassment." she didn’t send it and there’s no evidence of it on her phone (or her phone bill!) but it’s on his phone. has anyone ever heard of this?! — josie duffy rice (@jduffyrice) November 7, 2019

Question: Did anyone’s phone send a text message to someone else that was never sent? Apparently my husband got a text from me saying I loved him and Happy Valentines Day and I never sent that to him and doesn’t appear on my phone. — Princesa Fiona (@LovelyMrsH) November 7, 2019

So at almost 1 am my time @harleyyy_rose phone received a text message NOT iMessage from me saying “need help” BUT my phone was in my living room and I was in my bedroom. And on my end there’s no record of that message. Anyone have a logical explanation?? Or are we haunted?? pic.twitter.com/Z81xLjYlug — Mami (@airelkatalina) November 7, 2019

So, what is the origin of these texts?

Blay, whose mother has a Samsung phone with T-Mobile, says she has an iPhone 8 with Verizon. HuffPost contacted both providers, as well as Apple and Samsung. Aiken has a Verizon iPhone and knew her grandmother also uses Verizon, but was unsure of the brand of her phone.

HuffPost also reached out to AT&T, Sprint, and U.S. Cellular in an effort to find out what caused this chaos.

Many people have indicated on social media that the rogue texts appear to be old texts from February, some specifically from Valentine’s Day, that are now being re-sent.

Lmaaao we’re eating breakfast & my coworker comes in talking about “why did my boyfriend text me in the morning saying Happy Valentines Day?” 😂😂😂 lololol wtfff — 𝒩 (@natGalore) November 7, 2019

This morning I received a 5:40am text from my old work’s strange landlord saying: “Happy Valentines Day Morgan”. So I’ve got that going for me. — Morgan (@MorganCline) November 7, 2019

Maine DJ Cooper Fox posted on his show’s site on Thursday morning that he heard from U.S. Cellular that it was a “glitch in last night’s (November 6th or early November 7th) update to the cross carrier messaging system” that “caused some people to receive random, early morning, text messages.”

This is a developing story and will be updated. If you have any information you’d like to share about these odd text messages, please contact jenna.amatulli@huffpost.com.