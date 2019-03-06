Second Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Adding Census Citizenship Question

A federal judge in California blocked the Trump administration from adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census, saying the decision ran afoul of federal law and was unconstitutional.

The Wednesday ruling from U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg is the second order from a federal judge blocking the question. In January, a federal judge in New York blocked the Trump administration from adding the question, saying the Trump administration ran afoul of the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), a federal law that requires an agency to carefully study an issue before implementing a change in policy. Instead of carefully studying adding the citizenship question, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross came up with a “pretextual” rationale for adding it, the judge said.

Bloomberg via Getty Images The Commerce Department, led by Secretary Wilbur Ross, oversees the census.

The U.S. Supreme Court has already agreed to hear an appeal of the New York case in April, but Seeborg’s ruling went further than the one in the New York case. He said that adding the citizenship question violated the Enumeration Clause of the U.S. Constitution, which requires the federal government to count all persons in the United States every 10 years. The question was unconstitutional, Seaborg said, because it would cause fewer people to respond to the census.

“The record in this case has clearly established that including the citizenship question on the 2020 Census is fundamentally counterproductive to the goal of obtaining accurate citizenship data about the public. This question is, however, quite effective at depressing self-response rates among immigrants and noncitizens, and poses a significant risk of distorting the apportionment of congressional representation among the states,” Seeborg wrote.

“In short, the inclusion of the citizenship question on the 2020 Census threatens the very foundation of our democratic system ― and does so based on a self-defeating rationale,” he continued. “In light of these findings, Defendants do not get another bite at the apple. Defendants are hereby enjoined from including the citizenship question on the 2020 Census, regardless of any technical compliance with the APA.”