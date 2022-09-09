HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to changes.

My skin type is what started my love affair with the dermatologist-favored offerings of CeraVe, the no-fuss brand that has achieved a cult-like status in the beauty industry, especially among those with sensitive skin like myself.

I have faithfully kept CeraVe’s products in rotation for years, specifically because they have actually worked to address the cause of my skin sensitivity: a compromised skin barrier. Every CeraVe formulation contains three essential ceramides that mimic lipids in the skin in order to strengthen and maintain barrier function. This has not only resulted in less dryness, redness and flare-ups, but it has made my skin feel genuinely healthy as well.

Therefore, when I heard about their newly-launched $10 makeup-removing cleansing balm, I immediately added it to my list of fall skin care must-haves.