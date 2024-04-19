This Skin Care Staple Is A Sunscreen And Moisturizer In One — And It's 25% Off

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
It goes without saying that every single one of us should be using sunscreen every day of our lives, but I’ll be the first to admit that even as a skin care fanatic, it’s easier said than done. Finding ways to simplify a morning routine can make all the difference when it comes to being consistent, and in that sense, good multitasking products can be absolute game-changers.
A moisturizer-and-SPF-in-one is an easy way to eliminate a step, save money and get on with your day with minimal fuss while still nourishing and protecting your skin — and CeraVé’s AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion with SPF 30 just might be the best one out there. It boasts a walloping 4.5 out of 5 stars and 62,516 5-star ratings at Amazon, and right now you can get it for 25% off.
This oil-free and non-comedogenic moisturizer drenches the skin in nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides and niacinamides, supporting the skin’s barrier without making it greasy and causing breakouts.
My colleague, Kristen Aiken, searched high and low for a great daily moisturizer and SPF before finding one that met her list of requirements. She said, “I’m a fair redhead, plus I had a malignant melanoma in my 20s, so I’m slightly obsessive about shielding my skin from the sun in every possible way. I’ve tried tens of sunscreens to wear on my face (usually under a little bit of makeup), and I didn’t like the way most of them made me break out. I’m in my 40s — I’m supposed to be over my zitty phase! I also didn’t like the way most sunscreens reacted with makeup — many formulations made the makeup roll right off.”
She added, “A few years ago I discovered this CeraVe SPF moisturizer and I haven’t gone back. It somehow doesn’t make me break out, it allows makeup to blend seamlessly and you won’t find a single freckle or sunspot on my face because I’ve been using this so religiously. The price point is also refreshingly low, especially compared to fancy face sunscreens you’ll find from elite brands. And because it’s so cheap, I’m not afraid to really load it on — most people don’t realize that they’re not even using enough SPF to protect their skin!”
Good for all skin types, this daily moisturizer is a dream for anyone who wants to take good care of their visage without dropping big bucks. It might, however, leave a slight white cast for those with more melanated skin or if you don’t rub it in properly. If you typically wear makeup over your SPF, it shouldn’t really be a noticeable issue.
“I can’t recommend the CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion with SPF 30 enough! This product has become an essential part of my daily skincare routine. Not only does it keep my skin feeling hydrated and smooth throughout the day, but the added SPF 30 protection ensures that my skin stays shielded from harmful UV rays. I love how lightweight and non-greasy the formula is, making it perfect for wearing under makeup or alone. Plus, the inclusion of ceramides helps to strengthen my skin’s natural barrier, leaving it healthier and more resilient. Whether you’re a skincare novice or a seasoned enthusiast, this moisturizer is a must-have for everyone!” — Alyce Silva
“This is a great everyday moisturizer! It is very light, spreads easily and does not leave you feeling greasy! You can put it on right under your makeup! The best part is it has an SPF of 30 to keep your face, neck and ears protected each day!” — Nicole
“I normally have oily skin and I decided to buy this because I began having patches of dry skin on my face after pregnancy. So I bought this moisturizer because of the many good reviews it had and it worked almost immediately. My dry skin was no longer flaky and dry looking. Def recommend !” — Jazzy J
“The best moisturizer out there. I love this brand! It definitely gives skin a lot of moisture without it being greasy feeling. I even bought 2 extra for my two kids and they love it! I would by again and again!? — tightlycoiled
“Love my CeraVe! Lightweight, sunscreen, does exactly what the more expensive creams do. Dermatologist tested and proven. Don’t waste your money on the expensive stuff. Highly recommended.” — Amazon customer