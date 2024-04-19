This Skin Care Staple Is A Sunscreen And Moisturizer In One — And It's 25% Off

Promising reviews:

“I can’t recommend the CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion with SPF 30 enough! This product has become an essential part of my daily skincare routine. Not only does it keep my skin feeling hydrated and smooth throughout the day, but the added SPF 30 protection ensures that my skin stays shielded from harmful UV rays. I love how lightweight and non-greasy the formula is, making it perfect for wearing under makeup or alone. Plus, the inclusion of ceramides helps to strengthen my skin’s natural barrier, leaving it healthier and more resilient. Whether you’re a skincare novice or a seasoned enthusiast, this moisturizer is a must-have for everyone!” — Alyce Silva

“This is a great everyday moisturizer! It is very light, spreads easily and does not leave you feeling greasy! You can put it on right under your makeup! The best part is it has an SPF of 30 to keep your face, neck and ears protected each day!” — Nicole

“I normally have oily skin and I decided to buy this because I began having patches of dry skin on my face after pregnancy. So I bought this moisturizer because of the many good reviews it had and it worked almost immediately. My dry skin was no longer flaky and dry looking. Def recommend !” — Jazzy J

“The best moisturizer out there. I love this brand! It definitely gives skin a lot of moisture without it being greasy feeling. I even bought 2 extra for my two kids and they love it! I would by again and again!? — tightlycoiled

“Love my CeraVe! Lightweight, sunscreen, does exactly what the more expensive creams do. Dermatologist tested and proven. Don’t waste your money on the expensive stuff. Highly recommended.” — Amazon customer