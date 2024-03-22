“Over the years, I have tried various facial moisturizers, and have to say that I’m really happy with this one. I am 50, and have always had sensitive skin that dries out and flakes in the winter months. My fingers crack in the cold as well.

This cream isn’t greasy, absorbs very well, goes great under makeup, and has caused no adverse reactions whatsoever, and I use it on my face, neck and under eye area every morning and night after washing my face with Alaffia black soap and using Thayer’s alcohol free toner. It also works well on my hands and body but I have always had more difficulty finding a facial product that works sans any negative side effects. Furthermore, my husband, who has a LOT of allergies and product sensitivities, and struggles with finding good personal care products has also used it successfully on his face.

Nothing but satisfaction from me!” — alla bevzenko

“I have extremely sensitive skin and am very cautious about new products. An independent online review ranked this creams #1 for body AND FACE. During a visit to the dermatologist the next day, I noticed a bowl full of samples on the counter. It is highly recommended by that dermatology practice. It is amazing! It keeps my face smooth and hydrated all day and provides a perfect surface under makeup. It is also great for legs and arms, keeping your hands moisturized even after washing.” — Kindle customer

“I never thought I would be writing a review for a skin cream.

I am an older man, age 67, and my skin has gotten sensitive and thin, easy to bruise and easy to scratch.

I’d been hearing about CeraVe, and I gave it a shot, to see if it would help. My goodness! The skin on my forearms had been the worst, so easy to bruise and scratch, and looked old and wrinkly. After a month of using CeraVe, my skin looks 20 years younger! I rarely bruise when I bump something now ( I do a lot of mechanic work, so it’s inevitable), and if I brush up against something, my skin doesn’t instantly peel off and bleed. Good grief, I wish I had found this stuff sooner.

Well, actually, I could have gotten it sooner, but being a man, I was hesitant to admit I needed moisturizing cream! Ladies, tell your man about my results. He will thank you! Darn good product. I will definitely buy again.” — Amazon customer

“I love this cream! Really moisturizes my skin. Use it twice daily, when I wake up and when I go to bed on my face and that helps with those pesky wrinkles! I use it after I shower in the morning and that really helps my skin feel smooth and helps elevate the crepe skin look that has happened with age. Wish I had access to this type of hydrating cream 40 years ago. If you want your skin to stay soft and hydrated I recommend you try CeraVe it’s wonderful!” — ridgebacksus