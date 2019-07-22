A HuffPost/YouGov poll last year found Americans were about roughly equally divided on whether Trump’s rhetoric deserved some blame for Sayoc’s actions.

Sayoc’s attorneys’ arguments echo those of three other Trump-supporting domestic terrorists ahead of their sentencing in a terror plot to bomb Somali refugees, which came at a time when then-candidate Trump was attacking Muslim immigrants. Members of the trio each received more than 25 years in federal prison.

Sayoc’s sentencing will come a few weeks after Trump launched a racist attack on four members of Congress and his supporters chanted “send her back” about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).

The FBI concluded that the pipe bombs Sayoc mailed were not operational, and his attorneys argued that Sayoc did not intend for them to work. His attorneys say he’s “deeply sorry” for his crimes and that a 10-year sentence would be appropriate.

“Mr. Sayoc is a broken man who committed these offenses in the throes of a steroid-induced psychosis. He has no history of similarly violent conduct. He recognizes that his actions were irrational and wrong,” they write.

Sayoc’s attorneys wrote that their client was pushed to the margins of society by a series of traumatic events. There were learning disabilities, childhood sexual abuse, estrangement from his family and his drug dependency. Then he lost everything in the Great Recession.

“By 2018, he was living alone in a decrepit and cramped van that had been his home for more than a decade. A typical day saw Mr. Sayoc waking up in his van, showering at the gym, and cooking crockpot meals while inside the DJ booth of a strip club before heading off to his second job delivering pizza. As he grew older and more isolated, excessive steroid use increased his feelings of anxiety and paranoia.”

“In this darkness,” they wrote, “Mr. Sayoc found light in Donald J. Trump.”