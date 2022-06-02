Ceyenne Doroshow: ‘Knowing How To Cook Was Actually My Lifesaver In Jail’

The founder of Gays and Lesbians Living in a Transgender Society shares how teaching others to cook in jail served as her protective shield.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Illustration: HuffPost; Photo: Getty Images

Ceyenne Doroshow is an activist and founder of Gays and Lesbians Living in a Transgender Society (GLITS), a nonprofit dedicated to providing sustainable health care and housing for BIPOC transgender people. She’s also the author of “Cooking in Heels,” a memoir and cookbook she wrote while in jail, serving a sentence for prostitution. Cooking is a core part of who Doroshow is and in this Voices in Food story, she shares how it literally saved her life.

I learned to cook from my grandfather, grandmother and mom. My grandfather was a celebrity chef. Since he cooked for his job, he would only cook for our family on holidays, but on those days, it was game on. He would wake up at 6 a.m. to start cooking and his meals were pure art. He’d make these yeast biscuits with a nice, buttery top that I can still almost smell if I think back. I was his sous chef for these big meals. We’d cook the whole day together.

My mom loved to entertain back in the day and every good celebration needs food. She liked to make everyone’s favorite food special just for them. For example, my uncle loved chitlins, so she’d make them just for him. As for me? I loved her deviled eggs. She would whip the filling until it was airy and light. Oh, and her bacon fried rice. That was another one of my favorites.

I had a babysitter, Flora, who liked to cook too and we would cook together. Flora was an Italian woman and we would make things like minestrone soup. She liked the kitchen real organized. She would always tell me, “You gotta keep the counters clean.” All these lessons taught me how to maneuver in the kitchen and how to make really delicious, home-cooked meals.

The first person I cooked for was my dad. I was 10 years old. My mom had to be somewhere, so my dad, brother and I were on our own for dinner. My dad had got us TV dinners to eat and I thought, “Oh no, this will not do.” I made us fried chicken, Spanish rice and salad. I have to say, my dad was impressed. It turned out really good.

“We would communicate through the vent system. Someone would ask me through the vent, 'Hey, I’m hungry. What can I make?' I’d ask them what they had from the commissary and then I’d give them something simple they could make with just the microwave.”

- Ceyenne Doroshow

Clearly I grew up eating a lot of good meals and the last meal I ate before my arrest was a good one, too. It was spare ribs, collard greens, macaroni salad and candied yams. That’s what I was eating when the cops came and kicked my door in.

I was so hungry in jail. So, so hungry. I actually started writing recipes to clear my mind. I didn’t have access to quality ingredients I was used to cooking with, but I got creative using my commissary list. I would help the other inmates make meals, too, teaching them how to make casseroles in the microwave. One casserole I taught them was made by mixing vienna sausages in ramen noodles and crumbling tortilla chips on top, cooking the whole thing in the microwave. Or you can use the seasoning from the ramen noodles and sprinkle it on rice, cooking in the microwave. I taught people that, too.

Knowing how to cook was actually my lifesaver in jail. I would not have made it without knowing how to cook. People who probably would have hurt me otherwise came to me for advice on how to cook with their limited ingredients and for tips on how to sustain themselves. Before I went to jail, I was a caseworker, so a lot of the inmates knew me as that. When I got arrested, the police showed [them all] my picture, this fallen sex worker who was a caseworker. They did it to be nasty and to out me. But people still wanted my advice about cooking.

We would communicate through the vent system. Someone would ask me through the vent, “Hey, I’m hungry. What can I make?” I’d ask them what they had from the commissary and then I’d give them something simple they could make with just the microwave. Or sometimes I’d tell them how to take what was given to us and make it better. Like if we got grilled cheese for dinner, I’d tell them to add tuna fish to it so it had more sustenance. But the food in jail is just horrible. You can only do so much.

“Knowing how to cook was actually my lifesaver in jail. ... People who probably would have hurt me otherwise came to me for advice on how to cook with their limited ingredients and for tips on how to sustain themselves.”

- Doroshow

When I cook for myself now, I make food that nourishes my body and soul. I love pot pies. I love really rich gravy and vegetables that aren’t totally soft but still have a bit of crunch. And I love a nice, broiled medium-rare steak with baked potato topped with bacon and chives.

The pandemic actually taught me how to cook for myself. Before, I was always cooking for other people. But suddenly, like so many others, I was alone. I did get into a state of depression during the pandemic. I didn’t have the drive to cook, but eventually, I just started doing it; I started feeding myself in that deeper sense. Food is how we survive. It’s how we’re creative. Food is also what makes us happy and that’s important. It might be what’s most important.

A roll-up over-the-sink drying rack for dishes

15 Items You Need If You Have A Small Kitchen, But Love To Cook

LGBTQcookingvoices in foodPride 2022

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

Breastfeeding In Public Is Hard. For Plus-Size Women, It’s Even Harder.

Relationships

12 Ways You Might Be Rude At A Wedding And Not Realize It

Wellness

5 Common Morning Habits That Actually Ruin Your Sleep

Home & Living

15 Funny TikToks That Show Cats Being Agents Of Chaos

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This Canadian Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

Massachusetts McDonald’s Accused Of Intentionally Selling Muslim Family Bacon

Shopping

These Portable AC Units Can Cool Your Home, Even Without Standard-Sized Windows

Shopping

You'll Never Regret Throwing These 34 Travel Items In Your Bag Last Minute

Shopping

Need A Father's Day Gift Idea? These Are The Best Ones For Dad

Shopping

The Best Exfoliators For Your Face, According To A Dermatologist

Shopping

Head To Amazon To Get $59 Off The Apple AirPods Right Now

Home & Living

This Sci-Fi Series Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Style & Beauty

My Gel Manicure Horror Story Made Me Wonder: Is This Even Safe?

Shopping

28 Products You Need If Your Pet Has Taken Over Your Home

Shopping

Anyone Can Benefit From A Wireless Karaoke Microphone

Shopping

6 All-Terrain Shoes That Actual Hikers Wear

Travel

Why This Small Town In Puerto Rico Should Be Your Next Vacation Spot

Shopping

13 Propane Fire Pits To Turn Your Backyard Into A Cozy Oasis

Shopping

Sex Experts Say You're Missing Out On Lube. Here Are 8 Highly Rated Options.

Shopping

31 Genuinely Useful Travel Products You'll Be Glad You Packed

Shopping

Target Has Created The Best Sheets Known To Man, And I Mean It

Shopping

18 Cooling Blankets To Help You Get A Chill Night's Sleep

Shopping

20 Bridal Accessories That Are Almost More Beautiful Than The Gown

Shopping

If You're Puzzled By How People Keep Their Homes Tidy, These 23 Products Can Help You

Wellness

11 Survivors Of School Gun Violence Share How It Still Reverberates Through Their Lives

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In June

Shopping

Walmart Sandals Are The Best-Kept Summer Footwear Secret

Shopping

Vintage-Inspired Women's Swimsuits To Get Just In Time For Summer

Shopping

This $30 Moisturizer Earned Me Compliments From Strangers On The Street

Wellness

8 Sneaky Symptoms Of A Migraine Attack

Wellness

30 Relatable Tweets About Social Anxiety

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In June

Wellness

Meet Harper, A Five-Year-Old Girl Who’s Already A Blood Cancer Survivor

Paid for by Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
Food & Drink

Meet The Perry Burger, A Perfect Homemade Burger That Doesn't Require A Grill

Shopping

This Natural Alternative To Retinoids Can Smooth Fine Lines Without Harsh Side Effects

Shopping

ADHD Experts Share The Time Management Tools That Actually Work

Shopping

31 Backyard Upgrades To Make Your Next Staycation The Best Yet

Food & Drink

7 Easy Tips For Making Perfect Grilled Chicken Every Time