Fashion’s biggest faces stepped out on Monday night for the 2019 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards.

The event, which took place at the Brooklyn Museum in New York this year, honors “the best and brightest in American design.” Among the night’s list of winners were Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who took home their fifth CFDA award for their luxury label The Row, and Emily Adams Bode, who nabbed the Emerging Designer of the Year award.

This year’s awards ceremony also presented Jennifer Lopez with the Fashion Icon award, an accolade previously given to Rihanna, Pharrell Williams and Naomi Campbell. Naturally, Lopez brought her A-game to the red carpet, arriving in a bright coral-red two-piece Ralph Lauren outfit that featured a sparkly turtleneck crop top and a dramatic full skirt.

She wasn’t the only one who went all out though. Stars like Winnie Harlow, Ashley Graham and Ciara also attended the event, and they didn’t let us down with their wardrobe choices. Below, check out all the looks worth seeing from the awards ceremony: