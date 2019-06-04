Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Style & Beauty

The 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards Outfits Worth Seeing

Jennifer Lopez took home the Fashion Icon award, while Ashley Graham and more stars brought their A-games to the red carpet.

Fashion’s biggest faces stepped out on Monday night for the 2019 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards.

The event, which took place at the Brooklyn Museum in New York this year, honors “the best and brightest in American design.” Among the night’s list of winners were Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who took home their fifth CFDA award for their luxury label The Row, and Emily Adams Bode, who nabbed the Emerging Designer of the Year award.

This year’s awards ceremony also presented Jennifer Lopez with the Fashion Icon award, an accolade previously given to Rihanna, Pharrell Williams and Naomi Campbell. Naturally, Lopez brought her A-game to the red carpet, arriving in a bright coral-red two-piece Ralph Lauren outfit that featured a sparkly turtleneck crop top and a dramatic full skirt.

She wasn’t the only one who went all out though. Stars like Winnie Harlow, Ashley Graham and Ciara also attended the event, and they didn’t let us down with their wardrobe choices. Below, check out all the looks worth seeing from the awards ceremony:

Winnie Harlow
Raymond Hall via Getty Images
Cindy Bruna
Raymond Hall via Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
James Devaney via Getty Images
Martha Hunt
Raymond Hall via Getty Images
Laura Harrier
Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images
Gigi Hadid
Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images
Kat Graham
Raymond Hall via Getty Images
La La Anthony
Raymond Hall via Getty Images
Bella Hadid
James Devaney via Getty Images
Faith Lynch
Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images
Veronica Webb
Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images
Ciara Wilson
Taylor Hill via Getty Images
Alek Wek
Daniel Zuchnik via Getty Images
Shailene Woodley
ECP via Getty Images
Devon Windsor
Raymond Hall via Getty Images
Halima Aden
Raymond Hall via Getty Images
FeiFei Sun
Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images
Anna Wintour
Raymond Hall via Getty Images
Diane Kruger
Raymond Hall via Getty Images
Barbara Palvin
Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images
Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen
Sean Zanni via Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski
Raymond Hall via Getty Images
Bebe Rexha
Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images
Teyana Taylor
Raymond Hall via Getty Images
Yara Shahidi
Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images
Lily Aldridge
Raymond Hall via Getty Images
Rachel Zoe
Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images
June Ambrose
Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images
Hanne Gaby Odiele
Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images
Ashley Graham
Patricia Schlein/Star Max via Getty Images
Karolina Kurkova
Daniel Zuchnik via Getty Images
Sadie Sink
Daniel Zuchnik via Getty Images
Tory Burch
Raymond Hall via Getty Images
