Fans Fight Players After Canadian Football League Playoff Game

Toronto Argonauts quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson scrambles in traffic during the CFL's Eastern Final, which was marred by a postgame incident. Richard Lautens via Getty Images

Two fans jumped a barricade and attempted to fight with Toronto Argonauts players after a Canadian Football League playoff game on Sunday, according to Toronto police.

Both were charged with trespassing, media relations officer Edward Parks told HuffPost.

The chaotic scene, captured on video posted to Twitter, unfolded after the home-team Argonauts lost to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Eastern Final at BMO Field.

Video shows a caped fan in black and gold Tiger-Cats colors exchanging wild swings with Toronto defensive back Chris Edwards. Wide receiver Dejon Brissett intervened before security apprehended the man.

Witnesses said some spectators had spilled drinks on the Argonauts players, prompting the commotion, according to TMZ. A Tiger-Cats fan spit beer into a Toronto player’s face, 6ixBuzzTV posted on Twitter.

“The Toronto Argonauts, in conjunction with MLSE security, the CFL league office and local police, are investigating a post-game incident involving team personnel and visiting fans,” the team wrote in a statement published by Sportsnet in Canada. “The club will issue a statement once the investigation is complete and any outcomes are determined.”