These 'Wonderfully Comfortable' Supportive Slides Are Up To 30% Off Right Now

The sunny days are here, which means more time outdoors wearing airy clothing and breezy slides. But while it may be tempting to wear just any old sandal to keep those tootsies cool, as Dr. Priya Parthasarathy, a podiatrist at U.S. Foot & Ankle Specialists, previously told HuffPost: “A completely flat sandal is equally as bad as a high heel.” Those flimsy slip-ons may be comfy in the short term, but the best shoes are equipped with enough support to help prevent ailments like Achilles tendonitis and plantar fasciitis.
We’ve found a pair of supportive slides for all-day wear from Chaco that reviewers say are perfect for walking and have that podiatrist-recommended arch support you need — and they’re on sale now for up to 30% off. They’re made with leather, feature adjustable straps and a contoured footbed and come in women’s sizes 5-12. Multiple reviewers even claim to prefer these to their Birkenstocks. You can get a pair right now for as low as $52.99, down from its typical $75 retail price.
The Lowdown leather slides from Chaco come in brown, tan and black for versatile styling, and some readers say they’re easy to dress up or down, depending on the occasion. “I love the original Lowdown; it’s my go to summer slip-on for anything casual,” says reviewer Tshive15, via Chaco’s website. The footbed is comfortable and flexible. The leather version is just as great with something a little more special. It also looks great with socks and extends my wearing season!”
Several users also say that Chaco as one of the best sandal brands for foot support. If you need an extra push on this deal, read on for more promising reviews.
”Love these cute and comfy sandals! Slip in and walk all day in comfort.” — DLani
“Wonderfully comfortable, better than other sandals in similar style, and certainly more durable. Love that they have leather sides.” — Vicki C.
“Tried the Lowdown sandals in person and it was instantly literally the comfiest sole I had ever tried. Much more comfy than the traditional Chaco Zs (I have 2 pairs of Zs, one Cloud sole, and they are great support for walking and river activities, but not the best for standing). So I decided to get this pair of Lowdown slides as house shoes for hanging around my house. The leather strap is cute and gives a Birkenstocks vibe but a little classier, less clunky, and much more comfortable sole, plus washable, all things which Birks are not.” — elise
“Super comfortable and good support. Love these more than my Birkenstocks.” — R. Bhandari
“Comfortable, one blister on the first day but nothing since then. A nice alternative to Birkenstocks and their very long break-in process. True to size.” — C.
“These are insanely comfortable and cute. I have high arches and all my chaco purchases have been so worth it. I love that you can wear them in multiple scenarios. I can dress them up or down and they work perfectly.” — P Morriss