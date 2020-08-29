Superhero Babies Turn Out On Twitter To Honor 'Black Panther' King Chadwick Boseman

It was just one of a string of heartfelt tributes that continued to pour in from friends, colleagues and fans after the death of Boseman from cancer at the age of 43 on Friday.

One particularly moving homage was from friend and actor Josh Grad, who posted one of his last texts from Boseman. “Inhale and exhale this moment, and thank God for the unique beauties and wonders of this day,” Boseman mused about a gently rainy day in Los Angeles. “We should take advantage of every moment can to enjoy the simplicity of God’s creation.”