Fans Petition Marvel To Keep Alive Chadwick Boseman's 'Black Panther' Character

Derrick tells us he believes his sibling would’ve wanted with this too ― explaining Chadwick thought T’Challa was bigger than just himself as one guy. Frankly, Derrick says Chadwick knew the power of the character, and the positive influence it carries.

Derrick says there’s so much power in seeing a Black king ― especially in a superhero capacity, like in the Marvel flick ― which has a HUGE impact on African-American youth. DB tells us with Marvel killing off that character so quickly in the wake of Chadwick’s death, they’re kinda depriving black kids of a role model.