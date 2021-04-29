Chadwick Boseman's Family Speaks Out On His Oscars 'Snub'

While many observers vented after Chadwick Boseman did not win the Oscar for Best Actor on Sunday, the late actor’s family had a different reaction.

Derrick Boseman, the “Black Panther” star’s brother, told TMZ this week that his family wasn’t “upset or agitated whatsoever” that the performer didn’t receive the posthumous victory for his intense musician role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” the entertainment site wrote.

An absent Anthony Hopkins won in an upset for “The Father” and paid tribute to Boseman in a morning-after acceptance speech.

Derrick Boseman said his family wished Hopkins and his family all the best, as he believed Hopkins would have done if Boseman had won.

An outcry followed Hopkins’ win for “The Father,” which was announced by presenter Joaquin Phoenix in an abrupt conclusion to the ceremony. Viewers assumed that Boseman would take home the statuette in a Hollywood ending of sorts because the category followed the traditional show-ender, Best Picture.

But when expectations were thwarted, people complained about the “snub.”

Boseman didn’t place a lot of emphasis on the Oscars anyway, his brother said. “He always described them to me as a campaign,” Derrick Boseman told the entertainment site.

Chadwick Boseman died of cancer at age 43 in August.