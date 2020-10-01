See The First Photos Of Chadwick Boseman In His Final Film

The “Black Panther” star, who died at age 43 in August after a long private battle with colon cancer, appears in several first-look photos from the movie “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Netflix posted them on Wednesday, months ahead of the movie’s Dec. 18 streaming release.

Davis also praised the beloved star for ditching his stardom and ego to tackle the role: “I’m looking back at how tired he always seemed. I look at his beautiful, unbelievable team that was meditating over him and massaging him, and I now realize everything they were trying to infuse in him to keep him going and working at his optimal level. And he received it.”