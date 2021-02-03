Chadwick Boseman Earns Posthumous Golden Globe Nomination

Chadwick Boseman earned a posthumous 2021 Golden Globe nomination on Wednesday for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for his role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

The late actor portrays trumpet player Levee in the Netflix film, which is an adaptation of August Wilson’s 1982 play centered around famed blues singer Ma Rainey, who is portrayed by Viola Davis in the film. Davis also scored a Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama nom for her performance in the film on Wednesday.

Boseman’s role in the movie, which released to the streaming service in November to critical acclaim, was his final film performance. He died of cancer in August at age 43.

Chadwick Boseman receives a WELL DESERVED posthumous Best Actor nomination in the drama category, for his extraordinary performance in @MaRaineyFilm. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/TfbP0RziYD — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) February 3, 2021

The late actor’s performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” has garnered a lot of buzz.

In January, Boseman was honored with a posthumous Actor Tribute at the 30th annual Gotham Awards in New York City. Taylor Simone Ledward, Boseman’s widow, tearfully accepted the award in his honor.

Netflix confirmed in October that it would be launching an Oscar campaign for Boseman.

The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards will be presented as a virtual event this year due to COVID-19. It is slated to air Sunday, Feb. 28, on NBC at 8 p.m. ET. Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are returning to host the event.