Chadwick Boseman To Be Honored With Posthumous Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Chadwick Boseman will be honored posthumously with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The late actor was among a group of honorees selected on Monday for the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s 2024 class in the motion pictures category. Other entertainers in that category include Gal Gadot, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Chris Pine and Michelle Yeoh. Dates for the ceremonies have yet to be scheduled, the Walk of Fame website states.

Boseman has been lauded for his performances in various movies, including “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Marshall” and “Get On Up.” He famously portrayed T’Challa the Black Panther in 2018’s “Black Panther,” and in other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He died of cancer in August 2020 at age 43.

Advertisement

Chadwick Boseman at the NAACP Image Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 30, 2019, in Hollywood, California. Rich Fury via Getty Images

Boseman’s widow, Simone Ledward Boseman, talked about their relationship in her first interview since his death two years after.

In a conversation with Whoopi Goldberg for “Good Morning America,” Simone said that she felt “so lucky” to have been able to be in a relationship with Boseman.

“I can’t believe that I got to love this person,” she said. “And I also got them to love me too.”

In 2021, Howard University announced it was naming its newly reestablished college of fine arts after the late actor. The historically Black university, where Boseman was a student, announced that the college will be named the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts.

Advertisement