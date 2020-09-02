'Black Panther' Star Letitia Wright Honors Chadwick Boseman With Moving Tribute

Chadwick Boseman’s “Black Panther” co-star and onscreen sister Letitia Wright shared a heart-wrenching video about the actor’s death, saying “words can’t describe how I feel” and that she wishes she got to say goodbye.

The actor shared a moving Instagram video, which she dedicated “to my brother” at the end, of beautiful nature scenes mixed with memories of her time with Boseman, who died last week from colon cancer. In a voiceover, Wright describes what it feels like to lose him.

“It is written, there is nothing new under the sun. But the sun stood still that morning, refusing to shine. Dark clouds surrounding, confusion setting in. Tears flowing, rivers so deep. I didn’t know this is what I was waking up to, my brother, an angel on earth, departed,” she says.

“A soul so beautiful, when you walked into a room, there was calm. You always moved with grace and ease. Every time I saw you, the world would be a better place. Words can’t describe how I feel, how we all feel, that losing you was forced upon us, to accept this as a new reality. I wish I got to say goodbye.”

Wright says that she messaged Boseman a “couple times” but thought he was busy. The actor did not tell many people about his diagnosis, and Wright says: “I didn’t know you were dealing with so much.”

“But against all the odds, you remained focused on fulfilling your purpose with the time handed to you,” she says. “And I’ll never forget the day that I met you. Before I got on the plane to L.A. for my first meeting with you, God told me that you were my brother and that I am to love you as such, and I always did, and I always will.”

Wright said she’s brokenhearted, adding that she thought they had more time together:

“I thought this would be forever. ... It is also written that all things are made new. There is light in the darkness. Streams of living water flow, giving new life. And all that’s left now is for us to allow all the seeds that you have planted on the earth to grow, to blossom, to become even more beautiful. You’re forever in my heart.”

Previously, Wright, who played T’Challa’s sister Shuri in “Black Panther,” had simply tweeted, “this hurts. really hurts” after Boseman died.

Her video tribute comes on the heels of fellow “Black Panther” star Michael B. Jordan and director Ryan Coogler offering their own tributes to Boseman.

On Monday, Jordan wrote on Instagram that he also wishes he had more time with Boseman and that he’d been “trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel.”

“I’m more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. ‘Is this your king!?’ Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother,” Jordan wrote.

In a statement to Marvel, Coogler described Boseman as “calm. Assured. Constantly studying.

“But also kind, comforting, had the warmest laugh in the world, and eyes that [had] seen much beyond his years, but could still sparkle like a child seeing something for the first time,” he said, adding that he hasn’t “grieved a loss this acute before.

“I spent the last year preparing, imagining and writing words for him to say, that we weren’t destined to see. It leaves me broken knowing that I won’t be able to watch another close-up of him in the monitor again or walk up to him and ask for another take,” Coogler said.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!