Twitter Is Gutted Chadwick Boseman Did Not Win Oscar For Best Actor

Chadwick Boseman was the front-runner for Best Actor at the Academy Awards on Sunday night — but he did not win.

The late actor was nominated for his performance as trumpet player Levee Green in the adaptation of August Wilson’s 1982 play “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” which was released on Netflix in November. It was Boseman’s final film performance, as he died of cancer in August at age 43.

Legendary actor Anthony Hopkins won the Best Actor award for his performance in “The Father.”

The Best Picture winner was announced before the Best Actor winner on Sunday — a shift from tradition that many initially speculated was done so the ceremony could end with a tribute to Boseman. Instead, it led many people to be even more disappointed when the actor’s name was not called:

Chadwick Boseman will remain one of the greatest actors of all time, with or without that Oscar pic.twitter.com/M3yhFlDEkw — Amia🦋 is looking for marvel moots (@amiastarrr) April 26, 2021

We don’t need the Academy to celebrate Chadwick Boseman. We are celebrating Chadwick and his tremendous performance regardless. #Oscars #Oscars2021 pic.twitter.com/2q5RuBWIgj — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) April 26, 2021

That’s why you end with Best Picture. I think it takes away from Nomadland and Hopkins honestly because the changed order felt like a bait and switch when everyone was expecting a Chadwick Boseman tribute at the end. — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) April 26, 2021

They build the entire show around a Chadwick Boseman ending and then Anthony Hopkins won and didn't show up — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) April 26, 2021

The Oscars were so sure that Chadwick Boseman was going to win that they REARRANGED THE ENTIRE CEREMONY so his category could be last, and then they gave the award to Anthony Hopkins instead...the most chaotic and unhinged thing I've ever seen. — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) April 26, 2021

Yeah the “let’s put Best Actor last so, obviously, we can celebrate the life of Chadwick Boseman” really backfired — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) April 26, 2021

Wait what was that Game of Thrones style ending?? Andra Day and Chadwick Boseman were robbed... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ykMorfq6qy — Joy-Ann Pro-Democracy & Masks Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 26, 2021

Holy shit Anthony Hopkins beating the late Chadwick Boseman AND Riz Ahmed AND Steven Yeun for Best Actor is just some go home with your heart in your belly stuff. What is even happening #Oscars — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) April 26, 2021

Boseman’s performance as Levee Green has earned him wide praise this awards season.

He won a posthumous award in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama category at the Golden Globes in February, as well as an NAACP Image Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award. He also made history this year by becoming the first person to score four SAG Award nominations in a single year.

Boseman also received the Best Actor award at the 12th annual African American Film Critics Association Awards earlier this month.

Boseman’s wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted that award on his behalf, delivering a powerful tribute to the late actor and his work in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” which also stars Viola Davis as the famous blues singer.

“He would be so grateful for the recognition of everything that he gave to Levee Green,” Ledward said. “While the work would always remain paramount, the work is made possible by the process. The process allows you to reach your inner voice, so you have to protect it.”

“Thank you, Chad, for always doing the work,” she added.

If Boseman had won, he would have been the second actor to posthumously win the Best Actor award. Peter Finch won for his performance in the 1976 film “Network.”

Heath Ledger won the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in “The Dark Night.” The movie premiered in July 2008, several months after he died.