Chadwick Boseman's Widow Overcome With Emotion As She Accepts Award For Him

Taylor Simone Ledward fought back tears as she praised her late husband, Chadwick Boseman, while accepting the Gotham Awards’ Actor Tribute for him on Monday.

“Chad, thank you. I love you. I am so proud of you. Keep shining your light on us,” she said, addressing the “Black Panther” star.

Chadwick Boseman’s widow cries as she accepts a Gotham award in his honor. “Chad, thank you,” says Simone Boseman. “Keep shining your light on us.” pic.twitter.com/jQidx0Yp6c — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 12, 2021

“He is the most honest person I’ve ever met, because he didn’t just stop at speaking the truth: He actively searched for it in himself, in those around him and in the moment,” she said at the virtually held Independent Film Project event, per BuzzFeed.

“The truth can be a very easy thing for the self to avoid, but if one does not live in truth, then it’s impossible to live in line with the divine purpose for your life,” she continued. “And so it became how he lived his life, day in and out. Imperfect but determined.”

Chadwick Boseman’s widow Simone appears during the Gothams’ tribute to the late actor pic.twitter.com/Rup6POrdgd — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 12, 2021

Boseman, who died in August at age 43 after a private bout with colon cancer, was also nominated for the Best Actor Gotham Award for his role as a volatile musician in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” but he lost to Riz Ahmed of “Sound of Metal,” Indiewire reported.

His “Ma Rainey” costar, Viola Davis, received the Actress Tribute.