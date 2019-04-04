Wanted: Man Who Stole Chainsaw By Sticking It In His Pants

You might think that someone who sticks a chainsaw down his pants isn’t the sharpest tool in the shed.

However, it’s the technique used by a thief in Fresno, California, on Wednesday afternoon to steal one from an equipment store, ﻿according to The Fresno Bee.

Surveillance video shows a man shoving the chainsaw into his pants and using his jacket to cover the engine assembly.

The suspect drove off in a silver late-1990s Ram pickup truck, according to the paper. The store’s owner, Jeff Bennett, said he believes an accomplice was watching the location last week.

“You get a feel for these people,” he told the Bee.

Police are asking anyone who might know or recognize the man in the video to contact authorities, according to local station KFSN TV.