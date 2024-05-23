Indira Khan says she’s “singing and dancing” amid the downfall of Sean “Diddy” Combs.
The daughter of iconic funk and soul singer Chaka Khan admitted as much in a recent comment on Combs’ recent Instagram apology post, in which he addressed physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, in 2016.
Indira claimed Combs not only “disrespected” her mom but had her little brother “jumped.”
“I’m glad this is happening to you, you got in my mother’s face and publicly disrespected her, yelling and screaming like a lunatic,” she wrote. “When my little brother tried to get you out of my mother’s face, your security jumped my 19-year-old brother.”
“These may be your dark days, but I’m singing and dancing, watching your demise,” she continued.
Ventura sued Combs in November 2023 for rape and physical abuse. The physical abuse claims in the since-settled filing came to horrific light last week.
On Friday, CNN released footage that showed Combs chasing Ventura down the hallway of the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in the Century City area of Los Angeles before beating and dragging her away. Combs denied any wrongdoing in December 2023 but apologized Sunday on Instagram.
“I was fucked up,” he said in the video, which makes no direct mention of Ventura or the harm she suffered. “I mean, I hit rock bottom. But I made no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it. I am disgusted now.”
Ventura alleged in her lawsuit that Combs paid $50,000 for the footage at the time. His former head of security, Roger Bonds, recently claimed Combs had no idea that Ventura managed to garner her own copy. How the video was leaked currently remains unclear.
Combs, who is facing similar lawsuits from several other women, dated Ventura from 2007 to 2018. She married Alex Fine in 2019 and now shares two daughters with the personal trainer, who recently called out Combs on social media.
The Bad Boy Records founder landed his sixth sexual assault lawsuit Tuesday from model Crystal McKinney, who claimed Combs drugged and forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2003.
Need help? Visit RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Online Hotline or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s website.