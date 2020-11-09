Saturday’s victory is giving President-elect Joe Biden’s dogs a whole new leash on life. On Sunday, they debuted their very own fetching Twitter account.

German shepherds Champ and Major Biden will share a single account, but neither one is whining about it.

“We are the First Dogs of the USA, Champ and Major Biden,” their Twitter profile said. “You can call us #DOTUS. We love nom noms, snuggles and we can’t wait to explore the WH!”

Early tweets feature to-die-for photos and awful dog puns, like “pawsidential,” “pawsitive” and “pawblic.” (The pooches refer to Joe Biden as “dad.”) They also gave a woof-out to supportive “doggos” that stood by the humans who fought for Biden (Beto O’Rourke and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

As of Sunday night, the dogs had already attracted nearly 64,000 followers. They mostly followed politicians and media sites.

No surprise, countless pets introduced themselves in tweets and congratulated the whole family on the big victory:

🐾 Hello America! Hello world! It’s us, Champ and Major. We are the Bidens’ family puppers and First Dogs Elect(s) of USA. We want to thank you all for your suppawrt by sharing our pawsidential adventures here! Woof! Woof! 🐶🇺🇸🐕 pic.twitter.com/J46aiXKVFW — Champ & Major Biden 🇺🇸 (@First_Dogs_USA) November 8, 2020

🐾 We’re so proud of our dad @JoeBiden, the first ever presidential candidate to receive 75 million votes. But Major will be setting a record of his own as he's the first ever rescue pupper to live in the WH. We’re gonna play all day & receive countless treats! #DOTUS #FirstDogs pic.twitter.com/o1Hsr7nZ8e — Champ & Major Biden 🇺🇸 (@First_Dogs_USA) November 9, 2020

🐾 We woof like to thank our suppawrters, the doggos that stood by their hoomans as they ran for office and then endorsed our dad: @First_Dog_USA, @firstdogsSB, @FirstDogBailey and all the other puppers who helped us win this race. We love you! #FirstDogsCoalition #UnitedWeWoof pic.twitter.com/1WUkJCDN5E — Champ & Major Biden 🇺🇸 (@First_Dogs_USA) November 8, 2020

🐾 We love cats! Turtles too! We’re best friends with the O’Rourke family cat Silver, as well as their turtle Gus and of course, their doggo Artemis @First_Dog_USA. We’re very inclusive. All pets are welcome in our #PetCoalition pic.twitter.com/bwpKMaCaKD — Champ & Major Biden 🇺🇸 (@First_Dogs_USA) November 8, 2020

Congratulations Champ and Major! We are Maple, Hudson, and Brooklyn and are rescue dogs too. We support you and thank you for representing us! @MSzobota pic.twitter.com/5k2Qb3QKAF — Erik Szobota (@ErikSzobota) November 9, 2020

Hi Champ & Major! I’m Baxter, I’m a big fan, & so excited to have a rescue dog like me in the White House! #dogsforbiden #AdoptDontShop pic.twitter.com/TSdpPs7uWC — Kate Hamill (@katerone) November 8, 2020

We’re Dharma and Sam!! We have been celebrating with our humans all weekend!! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/dS7prtnbOS — Dharma and Sam 🐾🐾 (@dharmaandsam) November 8, 2020

Oh heck yeah! Had to follow you!



Greetings from Bellatrix & Gavin! pic.twitter.com/qSz3cTKsUI — Marifran Smith 🦇🎃🦇 (@msmiih) November 8, 2020

We are so happy to see animals in the White House again!! Welcome Champ & Major!! pic.twitter.com/r6o8JKEu6G — Murph says “vote Biden/Harris!” (@murphy_the_gr8) November 9, 2020

