New Year’s Eve is fast approaching, and whether you plan on hosting a big gathering, a small party for your nearest and dearest or you let someone else take on the burden of hosting, we have the perfect cocktail for any occasion. A Champagne margarita.

It’s elegant enough for any lavish party with fancy suits and dresses, yet fun and playful enough for a couple of buddies getting together to watch the ball drop. No matter where you find yourself as the year comes to a close and a new one begins, consider this simple twist on a fiesta classic.

This drink makes perfect sense when you consider each beverage separately and the variations you may have used in the past. Walk into most Mexican restaurants and the margarita section of the menu will read like a fresh fruit stand. Strawberry, kiwi, passion fruit, cucumber and of course classic lime are just a few of the more popular options.

Jeremy Paige Champagne margarita -- Happy New Year!

Now think of the last time you may have had a glass of Champagne at a wedding or cocktail party. Often, you will find some fresh fruit floating among the bubbles in your delicate glass. Many bars using Champagne in their cocktails will also use a dash of bitters or an ounce of Cointreau, elements also frequently paired with tequila and lime. It’s a match made in heaven.

The cocktail itself couldn’t be simpler to prepare and can even be scaled up to make a giant batch for all your guests. The ingredients are straightforward and minimal. No fancy syrups here ― just some tequila, fresh juice, orange liqueur, agave and Champagne.

You can add your own bit of flair by adding some fruit puree. If you want it a little sweeter, use a sugar rim instead of salt.

Recipes for a single serving or an entire pitcher are below.

Champagne Margaritas

Ingredients for a single serving

1 1/2 ounces tequila

1 ounce Cointreau (or orange juice)

1 1/2 ounces fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons agave syrup (or simple syrup)

2 ounces Champagne (or sparkling wine)

Lime slices and margarita salt for rimming glasses, for garnish

Directions

1. Place salt in shallow bowl. Rub lime wedge around rim of glass to get it wet, then dip into salt to coat. Set aside.

2. In a cocktail shaker with ice, combine tequila, Cointreau, lime juice and agave syrup.

3. Shake well, then pour into prepared glass.

4. Top with Champagne and garnish with lime slice.

Jeremy Paige

Ingredients for a pitcher (16 servings)

3 cups tequila

2 cups Cointreau (or orange juice)

3 cups fresh lime juice

1 cup agave syrup

4 cups Champagne (about 1 1/4 bottles)

Lime slices and margarita salt for rimming glasses, for garnish

Directions

1. Place salt in a shallow bowl. Rub lime wedge around rim of glasses to get them wet, then dip each into salt to coat. Set aside. Add ice to each of the glasses.

2. Stir tequila, Cointreau, lime juice and agave in a large pitcher until combined.

3. Pour into glasses, then top with Champagne and garnish with lime slices.