'Gen V' Star Chance Perdomo Dead At 27

Chance Perdomo, star of Amazon’s action show “Gen V,” has died at the age of 27, Deadline reported.

The actor died in a motorcycle accident, his representatives said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. No others were involved in the accident.

“His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest,” Perdomo’s family and representatives wrote in a statement, according to Deadline. “We ask you to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.”

HuffPost reached out to Perdomo’s representatives for additional information about the accident but did not immediately receive a response.

Advertisement

Perdomo was known for his portrayal of Andre Anderson in “Gen V,” as well as a role in the 2018 Netflix horror series “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”

According to Deadline, production of “Gen V”’s second season will be pushed following news of Perdomo’s death.

“We can’t quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person,” the show’s producers wrote in a statement on Instagram. “Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.”

In a joint statement from Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television, the companies wrote that “The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo.”

Advertisement