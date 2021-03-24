Chance The Rapper Shares His Tie To The Cinnamon Toast Crunch And Shrimp Tails Saga

Chance The Rapper revealed that he has a connection to a bizarre viral saga involving Cinnamon Toast Crunch and shrimp tails — but his link is strictly sweet.

“The Big Day” rapper weighed in on the strange story on Twitter Tuesday, noting that he has ties to writer and TV producer Jensen Karp, who claimed on social media earlier this week that he found shrimp tails in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal.

Chance The Rapper shared a video that featured Karp giving him a $5,000 check to shoot a music video. The Chicago native didn’t indicate when the video was filmed in his tweet, but a longer video of the clip was published on the YouTube channel for comedy collective JASH in 2013. The song featured in the video, “NaNa (ft. Action Bronson),” is from the rapper’s 2013 mixtape, “Acid Rap.”

“Fun fact: the Cinnamon Toast Crunch shrimp guy gave me 5 racks to shoot a video back when I still had a nose ring,” Chance The Rapper tweeted.

Fun fact: the Cinnamon Toast Crunch shrimp guy gave me 5 racks to shoot a video back when I still had a nose ring pic.twitter.com/LOeMogs8pP — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 24, 2021

Karp, who has had quite a busy week of uncovering the contents of his cereal, took time to respond to the rapper on Twitter: “Bless you, Chano.”

Twitter users were swirling with confusion on Monday after Karp tweeted that he found shrimp tails in his cereal box. Throughout the week, the writer and TV producer has shared photos of the pieces mixed in with the cereal on Twitter, as well as screenshots of various communication he’s had with representatives for Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

At one point, the cereal’s social media team tweeted that after an “investigation” — which involved a team closely examining the image — they determined that the pieces appeared to be “an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren’t thoroughly blended.”

Ummmm @CTCSquares - why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit) pic.twitter.com/tTjiAdrnVp — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

After further investigation with our team that closely examined the image, it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren't thoroughly blended. We assure you that there's no possibility of cross contamination with shrimp. — Cinnamon Toast Crunch (@CTCSquares) March 22, 2021

That response did not sit well with Karp, who accused the company of attempting to gaslight him.

Ok, we’ll after further investigation with my eyes, these are cinnamon coated SHRIMP TAILS, you weirdos. I wasn’t all that mad until you now tried to gaslight me? https://t.co/7DmADmoqUt pic.twitter.com/rSLE60pvoy — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

Karp, who is married to actor Danielle Fishel, then tweeted that he had detected other findings in the cereal box, which he said included a “weird little string” and “black pieces,” among other discoveries.

On Wednesday, Karp posted an update on Twitter that he planned to send General Mills pieces of his findings, and that he intends to independently pursue a DNA test for some of the pieces to “identify the putative shrimp down to species.”

General Mills said in a statement emailed to HuffPost that any discoveries found in Karp’s cereal did not occur at its facility.

“While we are still investigating this matter, we can say with confidence that this did not occur at our facility,” said Mike Siemienas, a spokesperson for General Mills. “We are waiting for the consumer to send us the package to investigate further. Any consumers who notice their cereal box or bag has been tampered with, such as the clear tape that was found in this case, should contact us.”

Karp shot down any notion that his Cinnamon Toast Crunch debacle is a hoax during an interview with The New York Times on Wednesday.

“I’m a comedy writer, but like, there’s no joke here,” he said. “To take down my favorite cereal brand? I don’t even know why that’s a funny joke. I love Cinnamon Toast Crunch. It’s the only cereal I eat. I own the Kyrie Irving Cinnamon Toast Crunch Nikes.”

He told the Times that his main concern is that the company “investigate” the incident for the sake of other consumers.