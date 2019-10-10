Chance The Rapper's Wife Kirsten Bennett Gets Real About Postpartum Life

Kirsten Bennett has opened up about postpartum life, months after giving birth to her second daughter, Marli, with Chance The Rapper in August.

In an Instagram post published Wednesday, Bennett helped bring awareness to the realities of recovering from childbirth by sharing a note about her own experience.

“Mommy loves you my sweet Marli Grace,” she wrote in a caption of a photo showing her holding her baby girl. “Postpartum does not get any easier – even with your second, but It will always be worth it for my babies. I can’t wait to watch you grow up.”

Chance The Rapper shared the same photo of Bennett and Marli on his Instagram account, writing in the caption: “Dear Jesus, Thank you. She too fine.”

Bennett and Chance The Rapper are also parents to daughter Kensli, who was born in September of 2015.

“The Big Day” rapper revealed on social media last month that he delayed a planned tour to be as “helpful and available as possible” to his family after Marli was born.

“I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli,” he wrote in a lengthy caption on Instagram.

A number of celebrity moms have helped to tackle postpartum stigmas by being outspoken about what many women experience after giving birth, which can include postpartum depression, body pains, bleeding and incontinence.

In 2017, supermodel and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen shared in an essay for Glamour that she had postpartum depression after welcoming her daughter, Luna, with husband John Legend in 2016.

Shortly after Luna was born, a typically-candid Teigen memorably tweeted, “No one told me i would be coming home in diapers too.”