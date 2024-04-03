Chance The Rapper And Wife Kirsten Corley Call It Quits

Chance The Rapper is splitting up with his wife of five years, Kirsten Corley.
The entertainer ― whose real name is Chancelor Johnathan Bennett ― and Corley, a social media influencer, announced the end of their relationship Tuesday on Instagram.
In the joint statement, they said that following “a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways.” They added that the choice was made “amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.”
They noted that “God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together,” before ending their post with a request for “privacy and respect as we navigate this transition.”
Although the split was announced Tuesday, People notes that there had been speculation about a breakup for nearly a year.
Last April, as the rapper was celebrating his 30th birthday in Jamaica, footage of him dancing with another woman went viral.
Soon after, Corley took to Instagram to share a quote from writer Maya Angelou about people struggling to “grow up.”
The couple wed in 2019, but they had a lot of history before then.
They first met as children when the two attended the same Christmas party.
“My mom worked at a real estate agency with her mom,” Chance said in 2019. “Her mom threw, like, a Christmas party. Her daughters love to dance, so they did a choreographed dance at this real estate party that I was at when I was 9. And I saw her dancing and I was like, ‘Let’s get married!’”
However, they didn’t actually get together until years later, following a reunion at 2012′s South by Southwest festival in Texas.
The couple had their first child, daughter Kensli, in September 2015. Their second daughter, Marli Grace, was born in August 2019.