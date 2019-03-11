Chance The Rapper Marries Kirsten Corley In California Ceremony

The hip-hop star Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley exchanged wedding vows Saturday, according to news reports.

The outdoor ceremony, complete with a star-studded guest list, was performed at the Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, California, People said.

Among the guests were Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Dave Chappelle, E! News said. But what they witnessed was a festive celebration of a fait accompli. The Chicago Tribune reported that the couple were married in a civil ceremony in December.