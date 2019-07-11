Chance The Rapper Reveals He Has A Surprise Role In 'The Lion King'

Chance The Rapper has revealed that he has a surprise role in the new “Lion King” remake, an experience he called “one of the best blurs” of his life.

The “Coloring Book” rapper — who said he grew up “obsessed” with all things related to “The Lion King” — shared on Instagram on Wednesday that Donald Glover, who plays adult Simba in the remake of the 1994 animated Disney classic, encouraged director Jon Favreau to include him in the project.

“He did the coolest thing ever and told director Jon Favreau to call me in as a consultant to keep the original flavor,” Chance The Rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Bennett, wrote in the post’s caption.

The rapper noted that over the course of a year, he would visit the “Lion King” studio to see early animations and scenes, which he described as “out of this world amazing.”

He added, “One day I’m there Jon asked me to do some singing stuff, another day he asks me to do some lines. [It’s] all a blur, but I’ll tell u [it’s] one of the best blurs of my whole life. I am so blessed to know people like Donald and Jon man.”

Chance The Rapper also posted photos on Instagram from the “Lion King” remake’s world premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. One picture shows him with Beyoncé, who voices Nala in the film, as well as with his wife, Kirsten Corley, and their 3-year-old daughter, Kensli. He also shared a clip of the film’s credits that lists him as a “bush baby” in the film.

The much-anticipated movie hits theaters on July 19.

Last week, Chance The Rapper teased the release of his debut studio album, which is available for pre-order and is set to come out later this month, according to Billboard. His most recent mixtape, “Coloring Book,” released in 2016, won a Grammy for Best Rap Album the following year.