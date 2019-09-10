Chance The Rapper Delays Tour After His Newborn Arrives: 'I Hope You’ll Understand'

Chance The Rapper announced on social media Monday that he has postponed an upcoming tour to be as “helpful and available as possible” to his family, after the recent birth of his second daughter, Marli, with his wife, Kirsten Bennett.

The couple, also parents to daughter Kensli, who was born September 2015, announced the birth of their second baby girl on Instagram on Friday. They wed in an outdoor ceremony in California in March.

The Chicago rapper shared in a lengthy post on Instagram that he recently decided to delay the tour, originally slated to begin this month, after reflecting on “one of the greatest” years of his life. He released his debut album “The Big Day” in July.

“With it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work,” he wrote. “When Kensli was born, I went on tour 2 weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly I was absent when her mother needed me the most.”

Chance added that he can’t “make that mistake again.”

“I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli,” he continued.

The tour will now officially begin early 2020 on Jan. 15, with the exception of a few shows that are still scheduled to go on this month as planned, the rapper said. He apologized to his fans, adding, “I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time.”

Earlier this month, the “The Big Day” artist shared a photo of himself with an excited Kensli ahead of her first day of school.

“Just dropped off my lil one on her first day of school,” he wrote.