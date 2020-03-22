German Chancellor Angela Merkel Self-Quarantines After COVID-19 Contact

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is self-quarantining herself after being in contact with a doctor who later tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, a German government spokesperson said.

Merkel’s decision was announced Sunday after learning of the doctor’s condition. The physician had administered her a vaccine for pneumonia on Friday, CNBC reported, citing the spokesperson.

She will continue her duties from home while being regularly tested over the coming days, the spokesperson said.

Kanzlerin #Merkel wird sich in den nächsten Tagen vorsorglich in häusliche Quarantäne begeben – Erklärung: pic.twitter.com/xfCqlkBRJh — Steffen Seibert (@RegSprecher) March 22, 2020

Merkel’s move was announced shortly after Germany barred groups consisting of more than two people from gathering, with the exception of families, to help prevent the virus from spreading.

“We are further reducing public life and social contact and ensuring that the measures will be nationwide,” the chancellor said at a press conference, ﻿according to The New York Times. “Everyone should organize their movements according to these regulations.”

MICHAEL KAPPELER via Getty Images German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes a press statement on the spread of the new coronavirus at the Chancellery in Berlin on Sunday.

As of Sunday, Germany has nearly 24,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, making it the fifth-highest as a country according to a global tally by Johns Hopkins University using the latest figures from government health organizations and media reports.

China, with more than 81,000 cases, has the most confirmed cases, followed by Italy with nearly 60,000 cases, the U.S. with 31,000 cases, and then Spain with more than 28,000 cases.