How Chanel Miller, Brock Turner Survivor, Reacted To That Infamously Lenient Sentence

Miller, who read a historic victim impact statement in court, revealed her identity earlier this month in preparation for the release of her highly anticipated memoir, “Know My Name.”

The short interview clip comes ahead of a full “60 Minutes” interview with Miller, set to air this Sunday, Sept. 22, at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Need help? Visit RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Online Hotline or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s website.