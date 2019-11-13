Christine Blasey Ford Thanks Chanel Miller For Her Courage

Artist and writer Chanel Miller has made waves for her recent memoir “Know My Name” and for her moving court testimony as a sexual assault survivor. Among those inspired by her story, she can count Christine Blasey Ford, who last year powerfully testified before the Senate that now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were high school students.

Ford paid tribute to Miller for Time magazine’s 100 Next, a list of 100 rising stars published Wednesday that’s modeled on the magazine’s annual list of 100 most influential people.

“Chanel Miller embodied courage long before writing her powerfully moving book, Know My Name,” Ford wrote. She recounted how in 2016, Miller, then anonymous, confronted her assailant, Brock Turner, in court with a victim-impact statement that immediately went viral.

Earlier this year, Miller revealed her identity in her memoir “Know My Name,” seeking to reclaim her narrative and tell her full story.

In 2015, Miller was sexually assaulted by Turner, then a student and star swimmer at Stanford University. The case made national headlines because the judge, Aaron Persky, expressed sympathy for Turner and gave him a lenient six-month jail sentence — and because of Miller’s statement at Turner’s sentencing.

“An artist and writer and only 27 years old, Chanel will make many more beautiful things. She will make the world a better place, and she will make all of us a bit better,” Ford wrote in Time. “Chanel, you truly are everything you told us to be: ‘you are important, unquestionably, you are untouchable, you are beautiful, you are to be valued, respected, undeniably, every minute of every day, you are powerful and nobody can take that away from you.’ Chanel, we are with you. Thank you.”

Read Ford’s tribute here and more of the list here.