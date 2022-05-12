Chaney Jones Gets Boyfriend Kanye West's Name Tattooed On Wrist

Kanye West’s girlfriend made it a love lockdown and sported a tattoo of the rapper’s name Thursday.
Chaney Jones, who revealed the tattoo through Instagram Stories, showed off her boyfriend’s signature inked on her wrist. She wore the body art along with an all-silver look fresh with a pair of inverted heels.
Jones reportedly started dating the “Donda” rapper, who now goes by the name Ye, in February. The black ink on her wrist appeared to depict the rapper’s recent name change.
Aside from supporting her boyfriend, Jones is the chief operating officer of First State Behavioral Health, a Delaware-based counseling center.
Jones’ tattoo reveal comes roughly two months after West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian announced her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, had “branded” her name on his body.
Fans initially spotted the Kim K branding in a picture from a leaked text exchange between Davidson and West.
Davidson also recently added a “KNSCP” tattoo to his body art arsenal, an apparent tribute to the names of Kardashian’s children, BuzzFeed reported earlier this month.
The “Saturday Night Live” comedian has a history of getting tattoos in his girlfriend’s honor, including for exes Ariana Grande and Cazzie David, according to the site.