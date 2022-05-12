Chaney Jones Gets Boyfriend Kanye West's Name Tattooed On Wrist

Chaney Jones appeared to have a "Ye" tattoo in honor of Kanye West, who changed his name to Ye in 2021. Michael Reaves via Getty Images

Kanye West’s girlfriend made it a love lockdown and sported a tattoo of the rapper’s name Thursday.

Chaney Jones, who revealed the tattoo through Instagram Stories, showed off her boyfriend’s signature inked on her wrist. She wore the body art along with an all-silver look fresh with a pair of inverted heels.

Jones reportedly started dating the “Donda” rapper, who now goes by the name Ye, in February. The black ink on her wrist appeared to depict the rapper’s recent name change.

Aside from supporting her boyfriend, Jones is the chief operating officer of First State Behavioral Health, a Delaware-based counseling center.

The pair attended a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers on March 11 in L.A. Ronald Martinez via Getty Images

Jones’ tattoo reveal comes roughly two months after West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian announced her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, had “branded” her name on his body.

Fans initially spotted the Kim K branding in a picture from a leaked text exchange between Davidson and West.

Davidson also recently added a “KNSCP” tattoo to his body art arsenal, an apparent tribute to the names of Kardashian’s children, BuzzFeed reported earlier this month.