If you’re lucky enough to receive artwork from a little one, whether from a grandchild, niece, nephew or your own child, you know how precious each work of art is. What is one to do with dozens of pieces of delightful art, each deserving of special and proud display?
This bestselling picture frame is one solution. Vouched for by 4,000 five-star raters on Amazon, the frame holds up to 100 pieces of artwork, so you can add to it as kids bring back their latest pieces from school or playdates. (It’s also available at Target and Walmart, but the color selection is very limited.) Its front-loading display opens like a book, making it easy to swap artwork in while keeping the rest of the collection safe and secure. Reviewers say the frame is strong and sturdy, and, as an added bonus, the its glass is designed to be shatterproof.
Measuring 10” by 12.6” without a mat or 8.5” by 11” with the included mat, the frame can be hung vertically or horizontally. It also comes in 15 colors, so you can personalize each frame to its artist. If you have multiple grandkids or little loved ones, you can even create a gallery wall with one picture frame per child, as one reviewer did for each of her six grandchildren.
Reviewers (and proud recipients of artwork) love this frame, calling it a “great idea” and a “must have.”
“Having [my grandchildren’s artwork] stacked with oldest towards the back will provide a great chance to see growth and change in style, taste, and creativity,” one Amazon reviewer aptly wrote. Another reviewer called the frame an easy way to recognize each of their grandchildren’s artistic talents. (The child in your life will be proud that their works are being displayed and honored, too!)
Grab a changeable display picture frame for yourself or the parent or grandparent in your life, or check out what Amazon reviewers have to say about it:
“These frames were less expensive than some others, but the quality is actually very good. they look sturdy and corners are well-matched. I bought them for my grandchildren’s artwork. I see what comes home in the backpacks and what gets crumpled in a pile. I hope these frames will be a neat way to save some of their smaller sized pieces. Having them stacked with oldest towards the back will provide a great chance to see growth and change in style, taste, and creativity. Later they can consider what to actually keep and what can be purged. I am considering painting them brighter colors than those offered online.” — Christy M. Davis
“Have these hanging with pictures made by my youngest two grandchildren. They look so good and when I receive a new priceless picture I can change it easily. Great idea!” — jerrold rosenthal
“I bought this frame to display my grandchildren’s artwork and could not be more pleased. It arrived fast and was packaged so that the frame could not be damaged during shipment. It was easy to hang and loved that it opens like a book and there is a place for storing other artwork and I can easily change out the picture being displayed. I have family members that have shown interest in the frames so I’m sure they will be ordering their own frames.” — Marie M.
“I love these so much, and I bought two more. I showcase my grandchildren’s drawings and can easily change up the pictures. Looks fantastic on my wall.” — MemaH
“I bought a frame for each grandchild and let them decide which picture to feature. Easy way to recognize their artistic talents.” — Lhad
“When you have 5 kids and they’re bringing home something on the daily that needs hung up, the refrigerator is covered in a week! Now we can rotate all the good grade papers and drawings! A must have for every home!” — Ashley Henning
“Strong sturdy frame. It was heavier than I expected it to be, in a good way. I like the storage system so I have somewhere tidy to keep the old drawings, no more guilt for throwing them away. I’m buying one for a fellow mom with her own mini artists. The frame makes their art look quite professional.” — Lib