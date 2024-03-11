“These frames were less expensive than some others, but the quality is actually very good. they look sturdy and corners are well-matched. I bought them for my grandchildren’s artwork. I see what comes home in the backpacks and what gets crumpled in a pile. I hope these frames will be a neat way to save some of their smaller sized pieces. Having them stacked with oldest towards the back will provide a great chance to see growth and change in style, taste, and creativity. Later they can consider what to actually keep and what can be purged. I am considering painting them brighter colors than those offered online.” — Christy M. Davis

“Have these hanging with pictures made by my youngest two grandchildren. They look so good and when I receive a new priceless picture I can change it easily. Great idea!” — jerrold rosenthal

“I bought this frame to display my grandchildren’s artwork and could not be more pleased. It arrived fast and was packaged so that the frame could not be damaged during shipment. It was easy to hang and loved that it opens like a book and there is a place for storing other artwork and I can easily change out the picture being displayed. I have family members that have shown interest in the frames so I’m sure they will be ordering their own frames.” — Marie M.

“I love these so much, and I bought two more. I showcase my grandchildren’s drawings and can easily change up the pictures. Looks fantastic on my wall.” — MemaH

“I bought a frame for each grandchild and let them decide which picture to feature. Easy way to recognize their artistic talents.” — Lhad

“When you have 5 kids and they’re bringing home something on the daily that needs hung up, the refrigerator is covered in a week! Now we can rotate all the good grade papers and drawings! A must have for every home!” — Ashley Henning

“Strong sturdy frame. It was heavier than I expected it to be, in a good way. I like the storage system so I have somewhere tidy to keep the old drawings, no more guilt for throwing them away. I’m buying one for a fellow mom with her own mini artists. The frame makes their art look quite professional.” — Lib