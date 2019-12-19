Channing Tatum And Jessie J Reportedly Split After A Year Of Dating

The “Magic Mike” actor and the British pop star, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, have called it quits after a year of dating, according to multiple reports. The two reportedly went their separate ways about a month ago.

Tatum, 39, and Cornish, 31, “remain good friends,” an unnamed source told Entertainment Tonight, and the breakup was seemingly amicable.

The relationship was Tatum’s first since separating with wife Jenna Dewan after eight years of marriage. The former couple, who share daughter Everly together, finalized their divorce last month more than a year after announcing the split.

Representatives for Tatum and Cornish did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

The actor and the “Bang Bang” singer were first linked to each other back in October after a mini-golf date and confirmed their romance the following month when Tatum praised her performance at Royal Albert Hall.

“This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall,” he wrote at time. “Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow.”

Isabel Infantes - PA Images via Getty Images Jessie J at the Voice Kids 2019 Photocall held at The Royal Society of Arts, London.

During that same month, Cornish supported Tatum at his live performance of “Magic Mike” in London.

The two were seemingly inseparable since then, regularly gushing over each other on Instagram ― yes, including the much-discussed photo of Tatum sans clothing, which he posted because he lost a bet to Cornish. The singer even wrote a love song that appeared to be inspired by the actor in September.

“Where you go I know I want to follow / Let’s make a promise on today / Take it slow, baby steps so we don’t know when what comes next,” she sang during a show at Troubadour in West Hollywood. “Let’s be still, just stay calm, so we’re not rushing what we are.”

They did encounter some bumps in the road, however, due to fans constantly comparing Cornish to Dewan and remarking how similar they look over the course of the relationship.

Jason LaVeris via Getty Images Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan pictured together at their last public appearance as a couple.

The media fervor prompted to the singer to speak out about how “disappointed and embarrassed” she was over the discussion.

“There is a story I have seen be re-written over and over again in the past few weeks that talks about myself being compared directly to another beautiful woman regarding our looks and people picking who they think is prettier,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. “I am so disappointed and embarrassed that my name is even involved. It’s not something I stand for, at all.”

Dewan revealed that she initially “felt blindsided” by the news of their relationship, but had nothing but “positive vibes all the way” regarding the situation when responding to a commenter on Instagram.

The former “World of Dance” judge has since moved on with Broadway actor Steve Kazee. The couple are expecting their first child together after over a year of dating.