Channing Tatum is now starring in a hue-dunit.

The “Magic Mike” actor dyed his hair blond, revealing the change on his Instagram story Tuesday.

“Bad idea?” he asked in the caption with a “yes or no” polling section.

SOPA Images via Getty Images

Tatum, sporting a buzz cut, didn’t divulge the results but he did later comment: “Well, bad ideas are sort of my thing. So ...”

A Tatum rep didn’t immediately respond to a HuffPost inquiry as to whether the 38-year-old was preparing for a movie or just making a change.

But he’s got company in the leading-man-goes-blond department ― Zac Efron, for one. “It’s just for life, bro,” Efron explained.

Some of Tatum’s fans thought the new ’do was to dye for:

Really not bad, blonde is good. 😉❤️ — Dunai Attiláné (@DunaiAttilane) March 19, 2019

I read it as bad idea? No! Cause i love it! Haha — kate (@heIlagood) March 19, 2019