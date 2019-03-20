Channing Tatum is now starring in a hue-dunit.
The “Magic Mike” actor dyed his hair blond, revealing the change on his Instagram story Tuesday.
“Bad idea?” he asked in the caption with a “yes or no” polling section.
Tatum, sporting a buzz cut, didn’t divulge the results but he did later comment: “Well, bad ideas are sort of my thing. So ...”
A Tatum rep didn’t immediately respond to a HuffPost inquiry as to whether the 38-year-old was preparing for a movie or just making a change.
But he’s got company in the leading-man-goes-blond department ― Zac Efron, for one. “It’s just for life, bro,” Efron explained.
Some of Tatum’s fans thought the new ’do was to dye for:
But not everyone.