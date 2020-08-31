Meet 'Sparkella': Channing Tatum Wrote A Children's Book About Dad-Daughter Love

Channing Tatum just shared his favorite role to date: being a dad. And he’s adding “children’s book author” to his résumé, too.

The 40-year-old actor, producer and director on Monday announced that his first children’s book, “The One and Only Sparkella,” will be published. The book, according to its website, is a “charming ode to self-esteem and the love between a father and daughter.”

It tells the story of Ella, a girl who loves glitter and rainbows and all things sparkly, who has trouble with her classmates on her first day of school. She tries to tone it down to fit in but soon learns how to just be herself with a little help from her dad.

“Guys, I don’t know about you but things got a little weird for me in quarantine,” the “Magic Mike” actor wrote in his announcement Monday. “I ended up accidentally locking myself in my 7 year old daughter’s room. And I ended up finding my inner child. So this is what I created for my little girl. From what is, I guess, the little girl in me.”

The book is dedicated to his daughter, Everly, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan.

A copy of the dedication was shared exclusively with People. “To Everly, the most brilliant magical being that I have ever known,” it reads. “You are my greatest teacher.”

“This is also for all Dads that might have a little girl ... Wear whatever, dance however, and be as magical as you can. Because I promise they will return the love.”

It features illustrations from Kim Barnes and will be published on May 4, 2021.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!