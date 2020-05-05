Channing Tatum Wore Gold Harem Pants To Take Out The Garbage And It's A Vibe

Channing Tatum is serving serious lockdown looks, even while taking out the garbage.

The 40-year-old actor was photographed taking out the garbage at girlfriend Jessie J’s home on Monday (Note: Where can we get a man who does it all?!) in an ensemble that screams: “Stop! It’s hammer time!”

Tatum wore a black shirt, a gold necklace and gold lamé harem pants. Bare feet completed the, uh, chic errand look.

The fashion moment raised so many questions: Where did these pants come from? What was it about them that screamed, “These will be perfect for taking out the garbage”? Or is Tatum just trolling us all and figured he would mess with the paparazzi by wearing one of the flashiest clothing items he owns?

Frankly, we wish he had walked out in his “Magic Mike” ensemble — which is to say his birthday suit — but we’ll just have to assume that the nude garbage moments happen inside the house.

Here’s what fans had to say about the glorious gold pants in the wild:

Love seeing Channing Tatum channeling MC Hammer. STOP! GARBAGE TIME! pic.twitter.com/JmGR09NMg9 — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) May 4, 2020

i would watch a documentary about how channing tatum came to own these gold lamé harem pants pic.twitter.com/gjIorjOZHm — internet baby (@kirkpate) May 4, 2020

If you are a celebrity and you wonder what you can do for the people, it’s this. Stay home and silently take out your garbage in Hammer pants. This is the pinnacle of celebrity service. pic.twitter.com/rRAk793P2G — Meredith Haggerty (@manymanywords) May 5, 2020

Channing Tatum should have prob binned the outfit as well. (Which is very Jessie J circa Price Tag) pic.twitter.com/EdqBBJptGa — BadCattitude😼 (@mansen_michael) May 4, 2020

i’m so desensitised at this point that i saw channing tatum’s taking out the bins oufit and didn’t even bat an eye pic.twitter.com/04YoIInU62 — lucy ford⁷ (@lucyj_ford) May 4, 2020